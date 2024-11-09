Bodies of father and son recovered after being caught in floodwaters

HASKELL, Okla. — The bodies of a father and son were recovered in Muskogee County after they were swept away by floodwaters the evening of November 8.

Wagoner County Emergency Management reported it was called in to assist Muskogee County Emergency Management after the father and son were reported missing.

According to officials, the father and son were swept away while attempting to rescue the father's daughter, who had become trapped while clearing debris. They were able to get her to safety before they were caught in the water themselves. It happened along Birch St. near Haskell.

Wagoner County Emergency Management said it was notified of the incident at 8:45 PM on November 8 and brought drones and swift water teams to the scene to assist the search.

Officials posted an update just before noon on November 9, stating the bodies had been recovered and the family had been notified. More than 20 responders from multiple

city, county, and state agencies took part in the search.

2 News has a reporter in Muskogee County speaking with officials to learn more details. We'll bring that to you online and on 2 News Oklahoma at 5 and 10.

KJRH

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

