Blue and Gold Sausage serving breakfast to homeless during giving back challenge

TULSA, Okla. — One in six people in Oklahoma are food insecure. One company is championing these by serving a hot breakfast at Iron Gate.

Blue and Gold Sausage hosts an annual ‘Give-A-Ham' day that gives back to those in need of a hot, free breakfast along with a way Oklahomans help other Oklahomans.

The pork company is donating hundreds of pounds of bacon and sausage to serve with the breakfast.

Brett Ramsey

They have partnered with The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to prepare the meals.

2 News spoke with Brett Ramsey of Blue and Gold Sausage on why he and his company want to help those in need in Tulsa.

“We’re grateful to get to do it, and it will be impactful for us for people in a learning perspective. It sure makes you feel thankful for the things that you’ve got in your life if you’re on the serving end instead of the receiving end of these situations,” said Ramsey.

Blue and Gold employees will be serving breakfast to those at Iron Gate.

There is a way you can help; the Oklahoma Pork Council is asking that people buy a ham at a local store and donate it to a family in need.

The council goes around Oklahoma and hosts 'Give-A-Ham' throughout December.

Ramsey said during this time of giving, an event like this is important for his company and others to show the Oklahoma Standard.

"We are in the professional giving business. I think it makes sense to be a good giver, be an example giver,” Ramsey said.

You can drop off the ham through December 24th at the Eastern Oklahoma Food Bank.

