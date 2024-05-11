BLITZ BUILD: Habitat for Humanity builds 6 homes in single day

TULSA, Okla. — Habitat for Humanity held its 2024 Blitz Build on May 11.

This event brought local organizations together to build six new homes simultaneously in one neighborhood in one day.

Habitat tells 2 News it accomplished in one day, the equivalent of four weeks of a typical home construction.

The goal is to create affordable home ownership for six new families.

Erika Garcia's family was one of the luck six who got to watch their future home be built right before their eyes.

“I’m just really excited and sort of emotional to think that this all happened so quick," Garcia said. "I wasn’t even going to apply for the program because I didn’t think that I would qualify.”

