Black Wall Street Rally brings thousands to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Over 3 days, nearly 20,000 people are expected in downtown Tulsa for the Black Wall Street Rally. It’s bringing bikers from more than 44 states and even Canada to explore the history of Greenwood.

Cam and Pam Hicks had an early morning start.

“We got up this morning about 2 AM and we got on the bike and came on,” said Cam Hicks.

494 miles from Cypress, right outside of Houston, to Tulsa.

“When we heard about it we had to come and see it,” said Hicks.

It’s their first time at the Black Wall Street Rally, and here in Tulsa, and they’re just two of the more than 15,000 people expected at the weekend festival.

“Really it’s an opportunity for people to come together from all over the United States and really to come and experience the best of Greenwood,” said Marcus Bowlin.

Marcus Bowlin is one of the organizers. He says visitors are spending time together, showcasing their love of motorcycles and learning the history surrounding Tulsa’s Greenwood District.

“What’s what got me connected to it because I had already been studying on the history of it and then when I heard there was an event to highlight it we had to be a part of it,” said Bowlin.

Bowlin says they showcase the city he calls home, they’re also having an economic impact.

“They’re going to restaurants,” said Bowlin. “They’re putting people in hotels, rental cars, airports have been busy. That’s really exciting to see how that’s going to spur and continue to allow this community to grow.”

