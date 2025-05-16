Bixby's 25th BBQ and Blues festival May 15-17th, 2025

BIXBY, OKla. — May 15, 2025, kicked off Bixby’s Barbecue and Blues Festival –the largest in the state--at Washington Irving Park.

The three-day event has been around for 25 years.

Visitors can expect free music, a kid zone and vendors all around the park—starting at 5 p.m., Friday.

Interim President of the Bixby’s Rotary Club, Kevin Chriss with the line-up of performers.

“We have some local Tulsa bands here, a band from Wichita KS. We got a great guy his name is super chicken, he’s our headliner for Saturday night, he’s from Memphis.”

Musical performance line-up:

Friday, May 16th

5:30 Bixby Jazz Band

7:00 Seth Lee Jones

9:00 Orphan Jon and the Abandoned

Saturday May 17th

1:00 – Hydramatics

3:00 – Big Train and the Loco Motives

5:00 – La La Craig

6:30 – Super Chikan

8:30 – Chebon Tiger Band

Parking is $10 per car to get into the festival.

Saturday, May 17, there is a people choice contest with all the BBQ vendors that you’ll pay $15 to get a sample tester and try all the different BBQ and vote on your favorite one.

That starts at 11:30.

Our 2 News listening booth will also be out at the festival May 16th and 17th.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

