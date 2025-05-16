Bixby's 25th BBQ and Blues festival May 15-17th, 2025

BIXBY, OKla. — May 15, 2025, kicked off Bixby’s Barbecue and Blues Festival –the largest in the state--at Washington Irving Park.
The three-day event has been around for 25 years.
Visitors can expect free music, a kid zone and vendors all around the park—starting at 5 p.m., Friday.
Interim President of the Bixby’s Rotary Club, Kevin Chriss with the line-up of performers.
“We have some local Tulsa bands here, a band from Wichita KS. We got a great guy his name is super chicken, he’s our headliner for Saturday night, he’s from Memphis.”
Musical performance line-up:
Friday, May 16th
5:30 Bixby Jazz Band
7:00 Seth Lee Jones
9:00 Orphan Jon and the Abandoned
Saturday May 17th
1:00 – Hydramatics
3:00 – Big Train and the Loco Motives
5:00 – La La Craig
6:30 – Super Chikan
8:30 – Chebon Tiger Band
Parking is $10 per car to get into the festival.
Saturday, May 17, there is a people choice contest with all the BBQ vendors that you’ll pay $15 to get a sample tester and try all the different BBQ and vote on your favorite one.
That starts at 11:30.
Our 2 News listening booth will also be out at the festival May 16th and 17th.
