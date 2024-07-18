Bixby Superintendent speaks on State Board of Education's Bible mandate

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller said in a message to parents and students the district's current curriculum won't change.

On June 27, State Superintendent Ryan Walters issued a memo requiring schools to incorporate the Bible in Oklahoma classrooms as instructional support.

Okla. Dept. of Education to require Bible taught in schools

Miller said in the statement the district defends the rights of students and employees to pray and worship at school.

Students are already permitted to bring religious texts to school and worship.

He cited the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1969: "Students do not shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.".

Miller said the district is fully aligned with the state-approved social studies curriculum in the current Oklahoma State Academic Standards, which were adopted in 2019.

Walters was a history teacher at McAlester Public Schools at the time and was on the Executive Committee that helped draft the standards when they were adopted.

In the 93-page standards document, the Christian Bible is not directly referenced in the World History Standard.

World History Standard 1.2: Describe the origins, central beliefs, spread, and lasting impact of the world’s major religions and philosophies, including Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Christianity, Islam, Confucianism, and Sikhism.

Miller said while the district agrees with Walters on the importance of studying religion in historical contexts, they maintain teaching any specific religious doctrine or ideology is not part of the current state standards and will be keeping their current curriculum.

Walters recently said at a public meeting he would welcome lawsuits against his mandate requiring Bibles in schools and hopes those lawsuits lead to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning previous rulings on the separation of church and state.

Miller said Walters's statement seems to acknowledge his directive may not pass constitutional muster based on current statutes and precedent.

Bixby Public Schools will continue to comply with existing case law to ensure the rights of their students and employees are fully protected.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

