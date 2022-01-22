Bixby Police requesting public help for auto-pedestrian collision information

BIXBY, Okla — Bixby Police are requesting help from the public regarding information to a hit-and-run incident that occurred on E. 101st Street South between South Memorial Drive and South Mingo Road.

Early Saturday morning, an unknown individual struck a pedestrian then picked the victim up and drove away.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Bixby Police Department, 918-366-8294.

