Bixby Police Department has city's first-ever all-female officer shift

Bixby Police Department
Posted at 3:56 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 16:56:55-05

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department marked a staffing milestone over the weekend, featuring its first-ever all-female shift on patrol and dispatch.

Bixby Police Cpl. Bobby Zigmont supervised the historic crew.

Zigmont called it an absolute honor to oversee the shift.

