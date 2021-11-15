Bixby Police Department has city's first-ever all-female officer shift

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department marked a staffing milestone over the weekend, featuring its first-ever all-female shift on patrol and dispatch.
Bixby Police Cpl. Bobby Zigmont supervised the historic crew.
Zigmont called it an absolute honor to oversee the shift.
