1 arrested after standoff near 133rd and Memorial

Sand Springs Police
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jan 13, 2024
2024-01-13

BIXBY, Okla. — Police responded to a domestic violence call near 133rd and Memorial on Jan. 13 late in the afternoon.

Officers and the Southwest Regional SWAT team were at the scene trying to persuade the man to come out of the home.

After hours of trying to get the man to come out, he was taken into custody a little before 10 p.m.

Officers say the woman who was inside the house is safe.

