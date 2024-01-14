1 arrested after standoff near 133rd and Memorial

BIXBY, Okla. — Police responded to a domestic violence call near 133rd and Memorial on Jan. 13 late in the afternoon.

Officers and the Southwest Regional SWAT team were at the scene trying to persuade the man to come out of the home.

After hours of trying to get the man to come out, he was taken into custody a little before 10 p.m.

Officers say the woman who was inside the house is safe.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

