Bixby Fire Department responds to large structure fire in south Bixby.

Bixby Fire Department
Posted at 9:24 PM, Dec 10, 2022
BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Fire department is responding to a structure fire near 191st and Champ Johnson Road in Bixby.

In a Facebook post Bixby Fire said "Prayers for the family, our department and all agencies involved on this structure fire South of Bixby this evening."

We will update this story once we learn more information.

