Tulsa business evacuated, Tulsa fire and hazmat on scene

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma is on the scene in midtown Tulsa where a business is evacuated and the Tulsa Fire Department and Hazmat crews are on scene.

It's happening in the area near 46th and Memorial at BS&B Safety Systems. 2 News Oklahoma crews are on the scene.

Officials did confirm it is a sulfuric acid spill and a phosphoric acid spill. They said they got a call around 7:15 a.m. about the spill. Employees were evacuated and some reported some respiratory issues and are getting checked out.

Sulfuric acid is a corrosive mineral acid. Sulfuric acid is very reactive and dissolves most metals, it is a concentrated acid that oxidizes, dehydrates, or sulfonates most organic compounds, often causes charring.

The Tulsa Fire Department talked to Justin Ayer on scene about what happened.

We'll update as the situation develops.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --