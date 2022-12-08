Home invasion suspects arrested after assaulting, zip-tying Broken Arrow man

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two men are facing multiple charges after they broke into a home and assaulted a man during a home invasion earlier this week, Broken Arrow police say.

On Dec. 6, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call to a home near Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who told them two men had broken into his home and assaulted him.

The victim says two armed men, wearing dark clothing and ski masks, broke into the home, walked into the bedroom, and hit him in the face with a gun. The two men then tried to tie up the victim with zip ties before leaving the home.

Police located a vehicle shortly after that matched the description the victim gave them. They attempted to do a traffic stop, but the driver never pulled over.

The driver led police on a chase before crashing at the West Albany and North Aspen Avenue intersection. Both suspects then ran from the car on foot.

Officers arrested one of the suspects, Ray Villalba, in a nearby field and arrested him. They later located the second suspect, Elijah Titone, hiding inside a locked gate of a local business before arresting him.

Both men are now facing multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, and several others.

Police discovered the car was reported stolen out of Tulsa. A precious police report states the vehicle was stolen after the victim says they were held at gunpoint, zip tied, and blindfolded during the theft.

Officers discovered two ski masks and zip ties in the vehicle after the crash.

