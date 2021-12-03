Bixby celebrates record-breaking win, earns seventh state football championship

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby High School football team won its seventh straight state football championship in eight years Thursday night. That win came with a new state record for the Spartans.

“I don’t think it will ever get old just knowing like, oh my gosh, we just won the state championship," said Ella Fryer, a senior at Bixby.

Thursday night’s 63-14 win over Deer Creek is the Spartans' fourth state championship in a row. It was a night seniors like Fryer and Jolie Kirk won't forget.

MORE >>> Bixby throttles Deer Creek for final 6AII title, win streak continues

“We just immediately all ran out there," Kirk said. "I started crying actually, just tears of joy. I was just so excited.”

Winning state championships isn’t new to Bixby Head Coach Loren Montgomery, but he continued his tradition after the game of staying up for the morning paper. And then, he set it and the newest trophy with the others for a photo op.

“Well, it’s a little bit surreal, but I tell you what, it’s enjoyable," Montgomery said.

Bixby broke a record in the process of winning their state championship. It’s their 49th consecutive win, the most in the state. Their last loss was their season opener in 2018.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team and their ability to stay focused on a game at a time," said Rob Miller, superintendent of Bixby Public Schools. "They never really focused on achieving that winning streak, but they knew if they kept winning at the rate they were that they’d eventually get there and they did.”

49 is a lucky number for the Spartans. Their 49-point win Thursday tied the largest margin of victory in a 6A state title game. Coach Montgomery said their success is a team effort.

“Our strength and conditioning program I feel is one of our biggest competitive advantages and our continuity within our program," Montgomery said. "Our coaching staff. Our kids, administration, community that as I mentioned contributed to the success of this program.”

From the band to the cheerleaders and dance team to the students and fans, the community proudly supports the Spartans all the way to the top.

“Whether we’re going to Mansfield, Texas to play or central Oklahoma or certainly our games here, they’re just so supportive, they’re rowdy, they have a good time but all at the same time just super respectful and a great bunch," Montgomery said.

“You’re making memories that are going to last a lifetime and the experiences are so unforgettable," Fryer said.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --