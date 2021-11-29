Top-ranked Bixby facing Deer Creek in 6AII state championship

EDMOND, Okla. — The Bixby Spartans are looking to make state history as they prepare to face Deer Creek in Thursday's Class 6AII state championship game.

The Spartans (12-0) are on a 48-game winning streak, tied with Wagoner for the most consecutive wins in state history.

Top-ranked Bixby rolled into the state title game after last week's 48-6 win over third-ranked Stillwater.

Senior running back Braylin Presley finished with 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries.

They'll face the Antlers (10-2) who are coming off of a comeback 20-17 win over Sand Springs.

Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma's football stadium.

