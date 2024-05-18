Bikers from across U.S. attend 3rd Annual Black Wall Street Rally

TULSA, Okla. — Motorcycle riders from across the country gathered in Downtown Tulsa this weekend for the third annual Black Wall Street Rally

Local and visiting bikers are visiting and commemorating the history of Black Wall Street.

David Bell tells 2 News that he rode more than 1,500 miles from Miami, Florida, to learn about the history of Greenwood.

A map showed just how far the rally reaches, with people making their way to Green Country regardless of the distance.

Bell wasn't taught about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in school, but he said it's important for him to learn it now.

He tells 2 News without education, history can too easily repeat itself.

The event goes until 8 p.m. tonight and there is motorcycle drag racing at the Tulsa Raceway Park.

The rally's final event concludes Saturday evening with an "old school" concert at BMX Park, headlined by the SOS Band on Lansing Avenue, starting at 8:00 p.m.

