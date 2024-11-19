BIGGER FISH TO RESEARCH: Oklahoma Aquarium investing millions in facilities

JENKS, Okla. — Construction outside the Jenks Aquarium represents the beginnings of a multi-million dollar project for its research initiatives.

The Oklahoma Aquarium is home to North America’s largest collection of bull sharks. Along with countless other sea creatures.

Most of the wildlife at the facility lives in saltwater, which takes a toll on everything it touches.



SEE FOR YOURSELF >>> Pictures of the wildlife inside the Oklahoma Aquarium

Dr. Ann Money, the aquarium’s research and development director, tells 2 News that wear and tear is why a new large-animal holding facility is in the works.

Oklahoma Aquarium

Within that facility, researchers will study the creatures, including the sharks, as well as coral reef.

“I know it seems odd to be doing this kind of work in Oklahoma,” Money said, “But it’s not at all. We are not that far from the coast. We’re 650 miles.”

2 News Oklahoma asked Money who or what this research benefits.

“Everybody,” Money said.

“71% of the planet is covered in water, so if you want to go green, you have to think blue,” Money said, “So the coral research that we do is specifically to help coral reefs in the wild – and try to find ways to mitigate – because we have lost about 50% of our coral.”

Money tells 2 News the aquarium exists to serve Oklahomans, like one of its members, Dean Helland.

“I really enjoy sea life and the ocean,” Helland said, “That’s what we got here, in Oklahoma,” Helland said of the aquarium.

Tulsan Asa Lillard was also enjoying the exhibits and spoke with 2 News.

“Just everything about [sea creatures interests me], that they can live in a completely different environment than us, and sustain just fine,” Lillard said.

Money says expansion at the aquarium is just getting underway, creating not only fun for Oklahoma but also jobs for Jenks.

“Several huge projects over the next 20 years and the point of all of that is to keep guests coming through the door,” Moneys said, “Which means more biologists are needed. So not just that project but all the projects – we’ll need more help.”

Work on the facility is scheduled to finish in 2025.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

