BIG DREAMS: Group of Turley residents trying to improve their town

TURLEY, Okla. — Turley is in a rut.

It doesn’t have a solid leadership figure, many of its roads are crumbling, and the business presence in town is sparse.

Many of its problems stem from its status as an unincorporated community. Meanwhile, a group of citizens is trying to advance the place they call home.

Coincidentally, Jason Turley shares a name with his hometown, is the ringleader.

Besides the fire chief, everyone attending the Nov. 12 meeting inside a local church was just a regular citizen wanting to improve their town. Through their efforts, they have run into some challenges.

“We sat in here a year ago, and a room full of people said yes to incorporation,” Turley said, “We sit today, and little has been done on it.”

Take this, for instance. Chief Nelson Sager says the volunteer fire department should operate on a budget of about $500,000. In 2024, he said, they made about $30,000.

He says they can’t get funds from anyone else but citizens until, perhaps, they incorporate.

“It seems like they’ve been kind of steadily divesting from [Turley],” Estevan Vezelici told 2 News Oklahoma.

He mentioned the bumpy roads, the rundown houses, and the sparse business presence.

As Mr. Turley puts it, the appetite to incorporate the town is weak.

“Even when I came and told the people it cost $6,000, I didn’t get one single dollar from anybody,” Turley said.

Still, these grassroots folks are trying and seem resolved to keep trying.

“We’re still Turley, Oklahoma, there’s no breath of anybody talking about annexation, or incorporation right now,” Turley said, “So I think we need to celebrate and be in that moment.”

