Big changes coming to Broken Arrow Rooster Days

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — For nearly 100 years Rooster Days has been tradition in Broken Arrow. The BA Chamber and sponsors met Tuesday morning to reveal some changes coming to this year's event.

Due to COVID-19, last year the event was pushed back but now it's back to its original dates of May 12 -15. Another change is an app for your phone that allows you to find Roscoe the Rooster and win prizes.

To make things easier on both the community and vendors, this year's event will be cashless. Rooster Days Chairperson Scott Eudey said all these changes were made so the event is not only more fun but also easier to navigate.

“It’s not just about a carnival, it’s not just about buying stuff, although do that," Eudey said.

"But we want you to have fun, we want you to be able to relax and enjoy yourself. So having plenty of food and drinks, even some adult beverages and having great music, that’s part of what Rooster Days has always been so we want to keep that up and we want to keep improving so I’m excited about where we’re at this year."

He said they believe this will be the largest Rooster Days event in its 91-year history and they can't wait for the community to come out and enjoy Broken Arrow.

Find more Rooster Days information here.

