Big Brothers Big Sisters Oklahoma bowl for a great cause

Big Brothers Big Sisters Oklahoma is preparing for a fundraising event right here in the metro area.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at Andy B’s, BBBSOK is hosting “Bowl for Kids’ Sake.” It is a night of bowling, having fun, and supporting a great cause.

Everyone can raise $150 to get a t-shirt and a spot to bowl or $900 to reserve an entire lane with up to 6 bowlers.

“Who doesn't love bowling?” Abi Sutherland, Tulsa Area Director, said. “First off, it's going to be a super fun event. It also supports a great cause. I mean, we are going to have bigs and littles there that you're going to see the impact that that relationship has on the littles. And so just to come out and be able to have that fun, see what our agency is all about, and see how you can be involved in different ways, is a perfect way to want to come out and support us.”

BBBSOK is an evidence-based program for youth. It connects littles with bigs who serve as mentors to help them through life’s hurdles. The money raised through these types of events helps to make that happen.

“Children come into our program, their parents enrolled for them, or their counselor may enroll for them,” Sutherland said. "And they kind of just get to build a relationship with their big and be their biggest someone that they can really look up to someone that they know is consistent and can depend upon, they go out and do fun things with them in the community a couple of times a month and just build that connection and have that person as someone that they can trust.”

For more information on BBBSOK visit their website. To register for the event to bowl and fundraise, click here.

