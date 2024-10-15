BIG BOY: World's largest operating steam locomotive rolls into Green Country

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The world's largest operating steam locomotive made stops in Muskogee and Claremore on Oct. 14.

Union Pacific's Big Boy #4014 is on an eight-week, 10-state tour celebrating railroads and the communities they serve.

2 News Photojournalist Andrew Mohler was there when the iconic engine pulled into Muskogee.

Union Pacific says Big Boy #4014 returned to service in 2019 after a 58-year retirement and a three-year restoration project.

If there's any doubt "Big Boy" lives up to its name, it's worth noting the steam locomotive

weighs in at more than 1 million pounds.

