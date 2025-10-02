Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bicyclist hit, killed by car near 36 St. N and Harvard

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist near 36 Street N and Harvard on Oct. 2.

Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police told 2 News the bicyclist was riding her bike in the middle of the road with no reflectors when she were hit.

The driver was on their way to work and was not injured in the crash.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Police said traffic crash detectives are looking into what led to the crash.

2 News is working to learn more.

