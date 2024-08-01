BEYOND APOLOGY: Bynum creates new Tulsa commission

TULSA, Okla. — “One of the most challenging issues to navigate during my time as mayor has been that of reparations for the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and their families,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said while announcing a new city commission: Beyond Apology.

The commission is a key recommendation of the 2023 Beyond Apology Report, the recommendation came from a community-led process.

“I know my fellow Tulsans want to do what we can for the families of victims - not as a punishment, but because the most fundamental part of our city’s DNA is that we help each other in hard times. Only through dialogue can we be reminded of the humanity in those who think differently and try to find common ground. So today, I am signing an executive order to establish the Beyond Apology Commission, tasked with developing a plan for reparations in Tulsa. My hope is that we will allow compassion, reason, and dialogue to help heal a hurt that has plagued our city for over a century.”

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre happened in Black Wall Street, in the Greenwood area of Tulsa. It is estimated as many as three hundred people, mostly black, died in the attack.

The stated goal for the commission is:

Reconcile, restore, and unite Tulsa in a goal of shared prosperity for all Tulsans by advancing and restoring economic mobility, prosperity, and intergenerational wealth for the 1921 Race Massacre survivors, their descendants, and residents of North Tulsa, particularly those in the historic Greenwood District and surrounding neighborhoods.

The commission needs 13 members, appointed by the mayor.

Two members will serve by direct appointment by the mayor and city councilor representing the historic Greenwood District. Tulsans can apply for the other 11 seats. A working group of city staff and community members can make recommendations to the mayor for these 11 seats.

Those seats are designated as follows:



Youth (18-24 Years Old),

Elder (60 Years and Older)

1921 Race Massacre Descendant,

North Tulsa Community Leader,

Policy and Legislative Expert,

Housing Equity Expert,

Health Equity Expert,

At Large (4)

Duties of the commission will be to:

Review the City of Tulsa’s Equality Indicators Report, as updated annually, the Beyond Apology Report, and the 2001 Report by the Oklahoma Commission to Study the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921, as foundational documents informing the Commission’s work. Engage in planning processes to annually set priorities and objectives for accomplishing the purpose of the commission by January of each year. An annual report on Commission activities, accomplishments, and recommendations shall be submitted to the Mayor by January 30th of each year. Engage experts and stakeholder groups in the work of the commission to further the aims of educating, uniting, and reconciling our community, providing regular updates on the work of the commission. Engage in research, data collection, interviews and other information gathering activities to inform the work, including referencing existing documents related to historic Greenwood District and surrounding North Tulsa neighborhoods, such as sector plans, master plans, etc. Create rules and regulations governing the conduct of its meetings. Produce a recommendation and implementation plan for a housing equity program to advance the goal of creating intergenerational wealth among Race Massacre survivors, their descendants, and residents of North Tulsa by November 30, 2024.

How to Apply for one of the 11 Seats on the Commission:

Complete the application at Beyond Apology Commission Application located at www.cityoftulsa.org/beyondcommission. A resume or professional bio and two personal or professional references will be needed to complete the application.

The application process will be open until Friday, August 30.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

