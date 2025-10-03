'Best and brightest': Governor Kevin Stitt announces education turnaround team

TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 2, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced what he called a turnaround team. The team is composed of seven education professionals tasked with transforming the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

"We wanted the best and brightest helping surround Lindel to make sure we can put all eyes on this agency that we haven't had a lot of transparency," said Stitt.

The team is comprised of experienced professionals from across the state. Stitt said Connie Reilly, an Okemah educator and multiple nominee for Teacher of the Year, will head the office of Educational Quality and Accountability. The Governor said Kristin Stephens, CFO of Tulsa Public Schools, will also join the team, bringing significant district financial expertise.

Other members included people already working with the Governor.

"Tom Newell. Tom's my chief, and this is such an important part to help with this transition," said Stitt.

Also on the team are Broken Arrow Public School's communications chief, Tera Thompson, Metro Tech's Associate Superintendent, Romex Muex-Pullen, and former education secretary Nellie Sanders. OU professor Dan Hamlin will take over Sanders' secretary role.

"I'm just honored to be able to work for this administration and get to work for our state and really -- get to work for our kids," said Hamlin.

The governor's office and state board have not responded to 2 News's requests for more details about the team's specific roles.

