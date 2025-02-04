Berryhill transitions to distance learning from illnesses

BERRYHILL, Okla. — Berryhill Public Schools released a statement on Feb. 2 that said students would go to virtual learning because of sickness.

School leaders said a lack of staff due to sickness played a role in the decision. However, parents in the community said there could've been a way to prevent cancellations.

Kasey Mcclain is a Berryhill Public Schools parent. Mccalin said the cancellation was expected.

KJRH

"Oh yeah, there's been, like, I know the 6th graders were out," said McClain.

Last week, 2 News' Naomi Keitt reportedthat Porter Public Schools went virtual due to illness.

In Broken Arrow, 408 staff members were out on sick leave, and more than 1,000 students were absent in Owasso. Although McClain said she was prepared for closures, she questioned whether the school could have prevented them.

KJRH

"Even three or four teachers out, there's not enough substitutes, is the problem," said Mcclain.

Mcclain said she is glad the school took the necessary precautions

"I appreciate them closing the school so it doesn't spread further, honestly," said McClain.

Click here to see updates to Berryhill's plans for distance learning.

