BEHIND THE RANCH: New YouTube series features Drummond Ranch

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Fans can get a closer look behind the ranch in Pawhuska with a dash of the Pioneer Woman.

A trailer is out for 'Drummond Ranch,' a new YouTube series starring Ladd, Paige and the cowboys that keep Drummond Ranch running. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond posted about the show on her Facebook with a link to the trailer:

The Drummond family is one of the largest land-owning families in Oklahoma. The family gained notoriety as Ree Drummond gained attention as the Pioneer Woman through cookbooks and shows on the Food Network.

The family also owns The Mercantile in Pawhuska, Ree talked to 2 News Anchor Erin Christy when the shop reopened after a remodel:

Part of The Pioneer Woman’s Mercantile back open after renovations

