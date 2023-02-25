Part of The Pioneer Woman’s Mercantile back open after renovations

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The bakery and shop portion of The Pioneer Woman’s Mercantile are back open in the original location after closing for a month for renovations.

With new floors and fresh paint, Ree Drummond says The Mercantile’s new look is better than she imagined.

“It’s so nice after six and a half years of being open to have a little refresh,” said Drummond. “Kind of a ‘merc 2.0’ kind of feel.”

On the second floor, the bakery cases have moved to allow for more customer seating. There are a lot of newly added pastries as well.

“The bakers and I have been tasting and testing new pastry treats for two weeks,” she said. “My jeans are very tight.”

Inside the retail side of the store, there are several new displays. Ree is excited about expanding the salt and pepper shaker collection. She’s hoping to eventually have the largest in the world.

“We’re not there yet. There’s someone named Laverne that holds the Guinness World Record. I’m comin’ for ya, Laverne,” she laughed.

Fans will have to wait until April for the restaurant side to open. It will be a complete remodel. They are adding dividers to give it a cozier feel. Originally, the shop was designed to be a deli, take-and-go-type place. The updates will make it more of a restaurant.

Fans lined up for pictures and book signings when Drummond arrived at the store for the reopening.

Romi Skobin and her husband, Alan, got 10 books signed. The couple planned a six-night trip from California to see the Mercantile and everything Ree Drummond.

“Truly a bucket list and to be able to fulfill it means the world to me,” said Romi.

