BEGGS, Okla. — Families and community members in Beggs stepped up to help restore their schools after an EF3 tornado damaged the area.

Volunteers gathered on the afternoon of March 21 at the elementary and middle school playgrounds to clear debris left behind by the storm. The cleanup effort was organized by Beggs Public Schools, which invited families and community members to lend a hand.

WATCH: Beggs community comes together to clean up schools after EF3 tornado:

Beggs community comes together to clean up schools after EF3 tornado

Beggs' parent, Ashley Lee, said the event shows the strength of the community during difficult times.

“All the neighbors in the community… I’m just happy we are doing something,” Lee said.



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The tornado damaged homes, buildings, and school property, leaving behind debris across campus grounds. Volunteers were asked to bring gloves and buckets to help with the cleanup process.

Lee said that while the storm brought devastation, the community's response has been encouraging.

“I’m sad that it happened, but I’m glad that the community has come together,” Lee said.

Middle School Principal Brandon Bookout said the effort highlights how the community is supporting students and staff as recovery continues.

“Just coming to help out the school as a community coming together,” Bookout said.

After the cleanup, school leaders met with parents of 5th through 8th-grade students to discuss next steps. Bookout said 7th and 8th-grade students will now be picked up in front of the performing arts center, while bus stop locations will remain the same.

School officials said classes are expected to resume Monday, March 23.

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