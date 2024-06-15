BEACHES CLOSED: Army Corps of Engineers close Skiatook lake beaches

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Oklahomans planning to visit the beaches of Skiatook Lake will want to check up on the status of the beach’s opening.

On June 14, the Army Corps of Engineers closed the beaches due to low water levels. According to a Facebook post, beaches will be closed until further notice.

Andrea and her family visited Skiatook Lake, with hopes of going to the beach. They were met with a sign that read “BEACH CLOSED.” Andrea said she was disappointed, but not surprised.

“We come during the day sometimes,” She said, “But we usually have to call, because it’s closed all the time.”

2 News caught up with the Studie family, also visiting from the Tulsa metro.

Melissa Studie told 2 News she planned to spend her day off work at the lake.

“It can’t be closed, it can’t be, I was here last night,” Studie said.

Alas, Mother Nature did close the beach. Heavy rainfall in a concentrated area raises Skiatook Lake to normal levels. It may be a great deal of time before the beaches are back open.

“ I don’t know,” Studie said of the family’s plans, “We’re gonna see about Keystone maybe if they’re good.”

Coincidentally, Andrea and her family had the same contingency plans.

Lakegoers can keep up with the status of the beaches by following the Corp’s Facebook page.

