BASS TOURNAMENT: Grove businesses see positive economic impact

GROVE, Okla. — The City of Grove is hosting another major fishing tournament in an effort to boost tourism in the non-summer months.

Fishing boats were launched into Grand Lake O'Cherokees Thursday morning.

With these events becoming more frequent 2 News talked to some local business owners about its impact on the community.

On a windy day in Grove anglers tied their tackle and set off for the Major League Fishing Tournament.

Right on the heels of what many describe as the Superbowl of fishing, another major tournament got hooked on Oklahoma's charm.

Grove businesses are feeling the positive economic impact of these events.

"They all shop local. Lot of them from all over. They don’t have the bait, the tackle that works on this lake, so they come. Every one of them shops here. I’ve had every one of them shop here two or three times this week trying to figure the fish out," said Honey Creek Outdoors owner David hale.

His store primarily sells fishing supplies. He said anglers started coming into the store to shop for bait and tackle, but his store was not the only one benefiting.

"But it’s not just my store. It’s the whole community I mean, motels, restaurants they are here for a week a week and a half. It’s unbelievable what these tournaments do for the community," said Hale.

2 News also spoke with a restuarant owner who echoed Hale. Terry eskew owns Honey Creek Barbeque. He echoed the same sentiments.

"I’ve been around here for years and its always and exciting time for most residents of Grove. Like when the Bassmaster Classic or the Toyota Series comes the excitement builds all week long. said Terry Eskew, owner of Honey Creek Barbeque.

Eskew and Hale both credited the frequency of these events to the to the positive impact.

City of Grove’s Executive Director of Tourismis Brent Malone. He said he wanted to get people to Grove in the non-summer months.

"We can start fishing in February, and we can end it in November. So it really broadens our spectrum. I mean from Memorial Weekend to Labor Day Weekend we have people coming here. What this does is brings us February to November," Malone said.

The tournament started April 11 and goes though April 13.

All three said the key is to make sure Grand Lakes fish are happy and healthy to keep these tournaments around.

"I hope that the Wildlife Department starts and keeps doing what they are doing on the lake. Because if these guys come to Grand and can’t catch fish or the fish are not here to catch they’ll quit coming," said Hale.

That’s why this tournament is catch and release after the weighing process.

The event is being held at Wolf Creek Park. See more on the tournament here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

