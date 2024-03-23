Bassmaster Classic brings thousands of fans, millions of dollars

TULSA, Okla. — For most, fishing is a quiet respite from the hustle and bustle of life. It involves a lot of luck, and there is little spectacle. Those qualities are just the opposite for the Bassmaster Classic, making its return to Tulsa. It has brought in thousands of visitors and is expected to inject millions of dollars into Tulsa's economy.

Ty Rivet, who lives outside New Orleans, was among the thousands of fans who attended the first day’s weigh-ins.

It’s his first time here in Tulsa.

"I tell you what, it’s pretty cool," Rivet said.

Joel Koester with the Tulsa sports commission loves the sound of that. The commission helps facilitate these events, and looks to bring more. As they say there’s a million fish in the sea. As for this fishing event ...

"It’s gonna bring a total economic impact of just shy of twenty million dollars over these few days to Tulsa," Koester said, "We’re touted as one of the top six non-major sports destinations in the country and events like this show why."

That’s no surprise to Donald Jardine. He lives in Fort Worth, but has fond childhood memories on Grand Lake.

"I love Tulsa," Jardine said.

Bassmaster organizers are making sure this fishing event isn’t boring. For Rivet, fishing is never boring.

"The adrenaline of ... You don’t know what your next hook-sink gonna be," Rivet said.

Rivet works on the water, fishes himself, and is proudly watching his son compete. It is in their blood.

From being down in South Louisiana, the bayou and all that, you know, there’s just something in is down there," Rivet said.

So many of these folks hail from different places, but they all agree on one thing: their love of fishing.

"It’s something that I tried to quit, but I just can’t. Now I’m 68 and almost 69, and I think I’m more involved in it now than I’ve ever been," Jardine said.

The Bassmaster events in Tulsa and Grove are free and open to the public.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

