Bartlesville receives funds to address opioid epidemic

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville city staff accepted $120,000 from the state to expand their team tackling homelessness and the Opioid epidemic.

2 News spoke to people who were living on the streets who said even more assistance was needed.

Bill Marchant is a case manager at the Light House Homeless Shelter in Bartlesville. Marchant said he experienced both issues in the city firsthand.

"I just lost a 29-year-old daughter to Opioid overdose. Just had to get out of that situation and left home and was homeless," said Marchant.

The city is trying to help people like Marchant by using funds from Oklahoma's opioid abetment program. It's a plan to address the opioid epidemic across the state.

In Bartlesville, city leaders are using the funds to add two grand mental health employees to help the homeless and those struggling with drug addiction.

However, Marchant said there needs to be a bigger focus.

"We need more help in rehabilitation. I think treatment, there needs to be better access to treatment," said Marchant.

After listening to Marchant's concerns, 2 News spoke to Andrew Ward, the Deputy Chief of Police in Bartesville.

"Being partnered with Grand Mental Health allows us so much more opportunity for this individual. Relocation, rehab, or anything along those lines," said Ward.

City leaders said the goal of the program is to reduce Opioid-related homelessness by 25%. As well as locate at least 35 homeless people a week for proper treatment.

"I'm glad there are people looking into this issue and wanting to address it," said Marchant.

For Opioid addiction resources, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

