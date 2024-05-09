Barnsdall volunteers required to wear wristbands to determine legitimacy

BARNSDALL, Okla. — The community of Barnsdall issued an Emergency Alert Thursday morning requiring tornado cleanup volunteers to wear yellow wristbands.

The community met to address safety issues as the town shifts to recovery mode after an EF-4 tornado devastated much of the town.

Town officials are working to ensure that only those willing to help for free step foot inside Barnsdall.

This is all to keep residents and volunteers safe and solicitors away.

Community members gathered at Barnsdall Elementary Thursday morning to address a plan of action as the town looks to rebuild after the devastating tornado.

“The reason we did that is to put a really strong flavor on how important this meeting is,” Jason Byers with Barnsdall Emergency Management said.

Officials confirm 64 homes were leveled and 21 damaged, bringing the total count of homes impacted to 185.

'It's a warzone' | Tornado destroys Barnsdall woman's home of 50 years

Folks rushed to their neighbor’s aid in a time of need and emergency officials said the intentions were good, but disorganized.

“Yesterday was great but very chaotic,” Byers said. “We had people blocking the roads, kids riding bicycles, people moving from one job to the next without checking in.”

On Thursday Byers announced regulations are needed with volunteers checking in daily and assigned to specific areas to assist.

“As much documentation as we can muster up, the better we will be for FEMA reimbursements later,” Byers said.

Terry Lemmons said his home was lifted from its foundation by the tornado.

“It’s heartbreaking. This town needs a lot of prayers,” he said.



Lemmons and neighbors alike are learning that yellow wristbands and volunteer signs are mandatory.

An emergency alert was sent to all residents to warn them of the order to weed out the onlookers and solicitors.

“I think that’s awesome to keep, I guess you can call them riff-raff, out,” Lemmons said. “People that don’t need to be here right now. They’re just here to see what money they can make, and at this time, people don’t need that. They just need a helping hand.”

All volunteers, organizations, and first responders will need wristbands to determine they are legitimate.

A safety meeting will be held at Barnsdall Elementary every morning at 8 until further notice.

Click here to donate and help tornado victims.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

