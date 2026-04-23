BAPD: Two people found dead after welfare check

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are investigating after two people were found dead during a welfare check April 22.
Police responded to a house near East 41st Street and S 209 East Ave and found two adults dead around 7 pm.
BAPD said there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time and encourages the public to use a different route.
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