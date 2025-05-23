BAPD: Tulsa bomb squad safely destroys homemade device during traffic stop

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department said they were forced to close the exit ramp at the Kenosha exit off of the BA Expressway after police found a homemade explosive device during a traffic stop.

Police told 2 News the truck was pulled over after an off-duty officer saw it drive the wrong way on the exit ramp.

When police pulled the truck over they said there was drug paraphernalia leading to a search.

During the search, officers found a homemade explosive device made out of a PVC pipe, end caps, and a fuse. Officers quickly stopped the search and called the Tulsa Bomb Squad for assistance.

The bomb squad confirmed the device was active and safely disrupted it.

2 News talked with BAPD Patrol Sergeant James Koch. He said the field investigation would be compiled and sent to a detective for further investigation.

"Now we’ll complete the necessary police report and it will be forwarded to our detectives," said Koch. "Hopefully determine what was going on with that device and determine where they were headed and things like that."

BAPD said the driver and passenger were arrested for drug paraphernalia and the driver on additional felony warrants.

The two people of interest could face additional charges for possession of the explosive device, according to police.

The roadways are back open.

2 News is working to learn more.

