'BACK TO SCHOOL JITTERS': How parents can help their children with anxiety of heading back to the classroom

TULSA, Okla. — As students in Green Country head back to school there can be a lot of emotions like the back to school 'jitters.'

Dr. Matthew Sharp, with Parkside Psychiatric Hospital and Clinic, said for some kids having anxiety is completely normal.

He said the transition from having a relaxing summer to going to have homework and academic standards can be a lot.

For students who might be moving to a brand-new school or going to school for the first time it can really add on some anxiety.

Dr. Sharp told 2 News parents should help their kids by getting them familiar with the school so they can know what to expect.

"Give them an expectation of what's going to happen. And maybe if they are really anxious show them their school before school starts and get them comfortable with it," Sharp said.

He went on to say even before kids head back to school parents should see what social qualities they have like are they an introvert or extrovert, to help parents know how to assist their child to adjusting to a new routine with new people around.

Dr. Sharp also told 2 News that older kids like middle school and high school can struggle with the social part a lot more than elementary kids. He said that it is hard for young teens to talk about their feelings to adults because mental health is not talked about much.

Sharp said that parents need to be more open with their kids when it comes to talking about mental health.

"What I really try to educate families about is like hey we all go through these things, we all have ups and downs... and what we are trying to do is get more people comfortable talking about mental health," Sharp said.

What Sharp said is not normal is the student wanting to avoid school in general.

Sharp said that if your child begins to say they aren't feeling good constantly or trying to not go to school at all, parents need to be consistent and make their child go to school.

"Get the kid to school. We don't allow the avoidance; we don't allow the anxiety. Because anxiety generates avoidance and then they just fear it and build it up to the point they don't want to go to school," Sharp said.

He said once parents are firm with their child on going to school, the child should start getting used to the routine and start making friends.

If your child is experiencing any anxiety or high stress that last longer than two week of school, your child may need more professional help— either contacting your school counselor or contact Parksidefor more resources.

