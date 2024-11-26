BACK OPEN: Claremore's Cafe Flores reopens six months after tornado

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore’s Cafe Flores is back open.

The Flores family was forced to close their restaurant for six months after the Memorial Day tornado left it in bad shape.

Manager Angelica Flores spoke with 2 News Oklahoma.

“I kind of had a feeling that it had hit the building, but I wanted to be wrong about it,” Flores said.

She was right. The tornado did hit the cafe. Peeling back the roof and leaving water damage inside.

“I got a call, and a bunch of customers were texting me, sending me pictures of the building,” Flores said.

Those customers predicted the restaurant wouldn’t open for the day. Not only did it no open that day, it didn’t open for six more months.

It’s the longest hiatus since the Flores family started their business 24 years ago.

After assessing the damage, the family decided an overhaul would give their eatery a whole new look.



BEFORE AND AFTER >>>See pictures provided by Cafe Flores

New booths, new flooring, a fresh paint job and some new decor.

“We opened last Wednesday, and we’ve been non stop busy,” Flores said, “It makes me super happy that the community has shown their love and support, and it feels great to be back open.”

The restaurant business isn’t easy, and a complete remodel would also prove tough. However, Flores said her family wouldn’t have it any other way.

There was no thought of permanently closing, she said.

“Especially with my dad, this place was his child, he loves this place, this is his livelihood.”

The cafe is open Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. They serve breakfast and lunch.

