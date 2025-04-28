Baby chimp dies shortly after birth at Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo said a baby chimpanzee died shortly after being born on April 22.

Pregnant chimpanzee Zuri gave birth to a male infant in the morning and was a first-time mother.

Staff said she stayed with the chimpanzee troop during labor and delivery.

"In chimpanzee social groups, experienced mothers can help model maternal behavior and provide a supportive setting," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "Our animal care and veterinary teams monitored her and the troop during this period."

After the delivery, another chimpanzee took the infant and injured it. Veterinary staff took the chimp to the animal hospital. After assessing his injuries, they made the difficult decision to euthanize.

Staff said Zuri is healthy and under close observation.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for our staff. We are mourning this loss alongside many in our community. We kindly ask that you keep our staff in your thoughts," the zoo said.

