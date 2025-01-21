Tulsa Zoo shares names of 5 critically endangered Malayan tiger cubs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo shared a fun update on its latest batch of tiger cubs.

All five of the critically endangered Malayan tiger cubs now have a name!

Here's each of their names and what they mean



Lima (Lee-ma) means five in Malay. He is the smallest male as well as the most outgoing and people-oriented cub. He can be identified by a stripe in the middle of his forehead that swoops right.

(Lee-ma) means five in Malay. He is the smallest male as well as the most outgoing and people-oriented cub. He can be identified by a stripe in the middle of his forehead that swoops right. Rava (Rah-vah) is a combination of parents Ava and Raja’s names. He is bold, charismatic and mischievous. He can be identified by a candle flame marking over his right eyebrow.

(Rah-vah) is a combination of parents Ava and Raja’s names. He is bold, charismatic and mischievous. He can be identified by a candle flame marking over his right eyebrow. Rezeki (Reh-zeh-kee) means good fortune in Malay. She is the smallest and loudest of the cubs. She sticks very close to mother, Ava, and can be identified by the heart over her left eye. Ava also has a heart over her left eye.

(Reh-zeh-kee) means good fortune in Malay. She is the smallest and loudest of the cubs. She sticks very close to mother, Ava, and can be identified by the heart over her left eye. Ava also has a heart over her left eye. Rimau (Rum-au) means tiger in Malay. The full word is Harimau. He is the darkest colored cub and is burnt orange color. He is very independent, but more cautious. He likes to observe his siblings before moving forward. He can be identified by the star over his left eye.

(Rum-au) means tiger in Malay. The full word is Harimau. He is the darkest colored cub and is burnt orange color. He is very independent, but more cautious. He likes to observe his siblings before moving forward. He can be identified by the star over his left eye. Senja (Sen-ja) means last light or dusk in Malay. She’s the bravest and most outdoorsy of the cubs. She loves to sunbathe. She can be identified by her pale forehead and the bracelet marking on her front left ankle.

The Tulsa Zoo sought recommendations for the names from a Malayan tiger conservation professionals in Malaysia called Rimau.

The tigers were born overnight on Aug. 8 and 9. Their birth alone increased the North American population by 10%.

