BA police officer charged with animal cruelty resigned from department

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow police officer charged with animal cruelty for allegedly abusing his neighbor's dog resigned from the department, according to BAPD.
In a statement BAPD said William Roy Golden decided to resign from the department after the internal investigation nearly ended.
Golden was accused of hitting, kicking, pepper spraying and attempting to use his taser on his neighbors dog. A video taken by a neighbor showed the attack.
He resigned prior to the pre-determination hearing. That hearing is a part of due process and are required by state law. It is the action taken before disciplinary steps.
The Wagoner County District Attorney's Office is still looking into the prosecution of Golden.
Here is BAPD's statement:
