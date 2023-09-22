BA police officer charged with cruelty to animals in incident with neighbor's dog

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow Police Department officer is charged with cruelty to animals after a video posted online allegedly shows him abusing his neighbor's dog.

BAPD released a statement about the charges Friday.

Officer William Roy Golden is on administrative leave until the conclusion of the Wagoner County District Attorney's Office investigation.

The incident occurred on Aug. 29, when WCSO was called in to investigate Golden allegedly abusing Rusty the English Bulldog who belongs to Golden's neighbor.

Witnesses describe Golden beating, kicking, tasing, and pepper spraying Rusty, according to court documents.

Witnesses also said when they tried to stop Golden from harming Rusty any further, Golden drew his service weapon from his holster, recklessly pointed the service weapon in the direction of the dog.

In an interview Golden said he didn't know why he drew the weapon, but at the time he was angry and frustrated, court documents read.

