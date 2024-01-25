BA manufacturing company to add 60 jobs with OK Quality Jobs Incentive

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A manufacturing company in Broken Arrow is planning to add 60 jobs over the next five years, according to the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation.

The company is called bdtronic, and it produces automated production machines. Sixty new positions are being filled, with an average wage of $66,000.

The new jobs also qualify bdtronic for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce's Quality Jobs Incentive, which provides quarterly case payments up to 5% of new payrolls for up to 10 years.

According to the department, companies must have at least $2.5 million in new annual payrolls within three years to qualify, along with other requirements.

bdtronic said it's adding positions in product management, engineering, machine controls software, technicians and support administration.

“With bdtronic’s leading position as a supplier to this market, we have undertaken a rapid growth strategy and are pleased to partner with Oklahoma in being approved for the Quality Jobs Incentive,” said Michael Yarnall, President of bdtronic.

bdtronic's North and South America headquarters have been in Broken Arrow since 2003.

The company attributes its recent growth to the rapid expansion of the automotive

industry's investment in hybrid and electric vehicles.

