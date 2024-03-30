Authorities save injured dog from train tracks

WAGONER, Okla. — When Mike Howell, a train engineer, directed his train over the dog, he thought he had killed it. He didn't. The dog was hit previously, breaking his leg, and losing one of his eyes.

Nonetheless, he survived, but was unable to move, lying in the middle of the tracks for three days.

Howell saw the dog again, a day later.

"When I saw him raise his head up, I didn’t have the heart to not do anything so I stopped and made the calls that I feel like I needed to make," Howell told 2 News, over the phone.

He called authorities, who had to take an ATV hundreds of yards down the tracks to find the dog.

Lt. Jeff Halfacre, and Capt. Brad Harding were two of the men who responded. When they got the initial call, they were skeptical the dog was alive.

"I thought, well, we’ll go out there and find out, and we go walkin’ down there and he perks his little head up," Harding said.

Halfacre, and another deputy from the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, approached the dog.

"You know, talk into that sweet voice to him, tell him it's OK," Halfacre said.

It took some work, but the officers were able to lift the dog on to an ATV, take him to a vet, and reunite him with his owners.

