Authorities investigating murder-suicide after bodies found inside Coweta home

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta Police and Wagoner County Sheriff's Department are on the scene where two bodies were found inside a home.
It's happening near 112th Street and 275th east Avenue in Coweta.
According to police, children arrived back at the home on the afternoon of Dec. 1 after attending church and discovered the bodies of their parents in a bathroom.
Authorities are investigating this as a murder-suicide.
They have not released any other information at this time. We have a reporter on the scene gathering details and will bring you updates online and on 2 News Oklahoma at 10.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube