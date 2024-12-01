Authorities investigating murder-suicide after bodies found inside Coweta home

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta Police and Wagoner County Sheriff's Department are on the scene where two bodies were found inside a home.

It's happening near 112th Street and 275th east Avenue in Coweta.

According to police, children arrived back at the home on the afternoon of Dec. 1 after attending church and discovered the bodies of their parents in a bathroom.

Authorities are investigating this as a murder-suicide.

They have not released any other information at this time. We have a reporter on the scene gathering details and will bring you updates online and on 2 News Oklahoma at 10.

