AUDIT APPROVED: Muskogee city council requests audit from state

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — During a July 8 special meeting, the Muskogee City Council approved a request to audit four areas of financial dealings spanning ten years.

The dealings in question include the development of the Shawnee Corridor, the ‘Three Corners’ area, Project Sunshine, and grants for Downtown Development.

Ryan Lowe is the leader of the group that called for the audits from the beginning.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction. We’re cautiously optimistic, but it’ll be interesting to see how everything plays out,” Lowe said.

Lowe is a lifelong Muskogee resident and business owner. His group has called for the audit for weeks, but it wasn’t until recently, Mayor Patrick Cale claims, that he got concrete requests.

“I saw, for the first time for me, that it was a very reasonable request,” Cale said.

Cale and city councilor Melody Cranford announced their plans to request this audit in a July 3 press conference.

Muskogee Leaders Asking for Audit

During the July 8 council meeting, Cranford addressed the concerned group.

“We thank you for your concern, and we want everyone to know that your voices have been heard,” Cranford said, “We hope this is a great step forward for the city of Muskogee.”

Now, concerned citizens, and the city, will have to sit back and wait for the audit’s findings.

“You know, we don’t wanna see any wrongdoing, but if there is any, we need to correct that and correct that going forward,” Lowe said.

The city attorney confirmed that they will send the request by July 12.

