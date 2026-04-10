TULSA, Okla. — There is a growing effort underway to help rape victims have a voice in Tulsa County. A group of attorneys is offering free legal services in response to a recent court case.

Wesley Cole took a plea deal in Tulsa County. He was originally charged with raping multiple women, but the charges were reduced. He will likely get probation and will not have to register as a sex offender.

WATCH: Attorney offers free services to Tulsa County rape victims:

Attorney offers free services to Tulsa County rape victims

Rachel Farrar says the women did not agree to the plea deal, but she was surprised by the reaction of the defeat.

“They had been repeatedly telling me that doesn’t matter, and what does matter is that somebody fought for them.”

That, coupled with what she feels is the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office being soft on rape cases, gave her an idea: free legal services for sexual assault victims in Tulsa County. She has already gathered 10 volunteers and is flooded with calls for help.

“It’s overwhelming, I’m still trying to wrap my head around it, I did not expect there to be such a ground swell of people being interested,” she said.

Farrar believes that prosecutors' caseloads are often heavy, leaving less time to explain the process to victims.

And while district attorneys' offices often have in-house victim advocates, they do not help with plea negotiations, and she says their objectivity is not as reliable as that of a third party.

“Having independent counsel would be really helpful because they can get the advocacy they are seeking,” she said.

While Farrar may not have the manpower to help everyone she wishes, she hopes the effort lets victims know that prosecutors represent the state and that an attorney can also be there to represent them.

Wesley Cole maintains his innocence.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler sent this statement:

“Our office has been at the forefront of providing specialized services in conjunction with local community partners like Domestic Violence Intervention Services, Call Rape, the Child Advocacy Network, Family and Children Services, and the Family Safety Center. Our prosecutors have received numerous awards for their expertise in handling cases in which a victim has experienced trauma. Each year, our victim advocates are required to receive a minimum of 12 hours of continuing education for providing these specialized services. Further, we are a Marsy’s Law (Victim's Rights) state, and we abide by the Constitutional rights afforded to victims. As their advocates in the courtroom, we ensure their voices are heard, especially when a victim impact statement is made to the court.





Victims certainly have every right to employ the services of an attorney. However, there is a difference between what the interests are in a criminal case – which is the protection of the community, and in a civil case – which may involve monetary damages. The interests of a civil attorney is very different than the interests of a criminal prosecutor. The DA’s office does not sue people for monetary damages. We hold law violators accountable for their actions based upon the law and the evidence. The in-put and cooperation of a victim is very important to us. Each case is different, and each victim’s interest in the outcome may be different. Some victims are willing to cooperate. Many are reluctant to, or refuse to testify. We use our knowledge and skill, accumulated over decades of experience, to help shepherd each victim on his or her own path through the criminal justice system. This job is not easy, but our office has been consistently recognized for outstanding advocacy for victims over the last 12 years.”

Victims looking to reach Farrar are instructed to call (918) 550-3889.

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