Attorney General announces request for investigation into Roblox

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office announced it has formally requested bids from law firms to begin an investigation and possible legal action against the online gaming platform Roblox.

In a press release, the AG's office said it was concerned Roblox "lacks adequate safety measures and is 'overrun with harmful content and child predators.'"

Roblox is an all-ages platform that lets users create and share homemade puzzles and games. The service has garnered attention from safety advocates who question whether it has enough safeguards in place, given its popularity among children.

Proposals for legal action are requested by October 3. The AG's office said it will choose a firm based on a combination of merit and economics.

Oklahoma is not the first state to show interest in possible legal action against Roblox. Louisiana filed a lawsuit against Roblox in August, and Florida launched an investigation into the platform earlier this year, citing child safety concerns.

