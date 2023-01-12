Athletes prepare for Special Olympics Winter Games in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Athletes are descending on the Oklahoma City metro for the 26th Annual Special Olympics Oklahoma Winter Games.

Thousands of them are competing over the next few days, aiming for the gold medal, but the games and competition are about more than that. The glory comes from within.

"Making friendships," Diane Cunningham said. "Because I've actually made a lot of friendships."

Cunningham has competed in the Special Olympics for 27 years. She has done a lot of sports, but her main focus is competitive swimming.

"I actually get into the zone similar to like how Michael Phillips listens to music," Cunningham said. "Just one race at a time."

Cunningham and nearly 2,000 others are competing this year. They all qualified for the Winter Games in basketball, unified bowling, swimming, and unified volleyball.

It is a chance to show the world what they can do.

"I can show my skills and then for being in Winter Games, other people can see that people with disabilities, they can do anything they want," Cunningham said.

And persevere. she said, no matter what other people say.

"I've had people telling me no, you can't do this. No, you can't do that. And then I'll prove them. Yes, I can," Cunningham said. "It's teamwork, leadership, working together. Like one of our old coaches used to do Lane leaders. So, depending on the person, if they know how to swim a certain stroke, they teach the other athletes, okay, this is how you do it. This is not how you do it."

Over the past several years, the pandemic hit Special Olympics Oklahoma hard, forcing spectators from the stands. This year, however, things are different.

"We're coming back, we're coming back strong," John Seals, VP of Sports and Training, said.

Seals said it might look like a fight for the top step on the podium, but it is much different on the inside.

"They learn the confidence and know so many of our athletes get a job, and their parents will tell us, you know, we've never seen them being able to work, but through their Special Olympics experiences, they've gained the confidence to go out on their own and do something. And they find a job," Seals said. "I mean, it really is life-changing."

Special Olympics Oklahoma benefits more than 12,000 people with intellectual disabilities, and more than 10,000 volunteers help make the competitions a reality. Visit the Special Olympics Oklahoma webpage to learn more about volunteering.

