Assembly of God Church provides free laundry service to Barnsdall residents

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Several hundred people have lost their belongings, such as clothing.

They have been without power since the Barnsdall tornado.

Despite the damage from the storm, the Assembly of God Churchhas been a hub of resources.

They provided a service for people to drop off laundry and pick it up clean and folded.



Tami Johnson helped in the effort.

"To be able to come and pick up the laundry and take it to wherever they are washing it and bring it back all clean it, just having clean clothes for your family and for yourself is just a huge blessing,” said Johnson.

A blessing indeed, families put clothing in large boxes and get to pick up canned food and water at the church.

People with the church want to emphasize the service wasn’t just for people who lost everything.

"I would definitely use this. I wasn't personally impacted completely I have family and friends that have been impacted and we have been trying to help out to try and gather all of that stuff,” Johnson said.

For those impacted, the service even drove to pick up clothing and delivered it once it was clean.

Brenda Byers with the church said it’s a blessing to take even a small burden off people's shoulders.

"Let's take advantage of these services these people want to help that's what they can provide that's what they want to do let's take advantage of it while it’s here,” said Byers.

It took about two days to clean all the clothing. Byers said she's tried to salvage more than just pants and shirts.

"People not only lost their homes it's memories that they've made so let us help,” said Byers.

To stay updated on future events with more events with Barnsdall Assembly of god

