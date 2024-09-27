Around Town with Anne Brown: Broken Arrow Rose Festival 2024

TULSA, OKLA. — The Broken Arrow Rose Festival is centered in the heart of the city.

The goal is to bring back a decade long tradition centered around a weekend full of free, family-fun. It kicks off on Sept. 27th.

"The more important thing in Broken Arrow, we love the roses. cause a hundred of years ago they named the city the "City of Roses in the Sparkling Waters," said Felisa Hilbert, the Rose Festival Co-Chair.

Hilbert told 2 News in addition to the annual rose show, there are activities for the entire family to enjoy, while supporting local businesses.

"We have so many vendors now. We have partnered with chalk it up and we do an art contest and rose show. It's amazing! I just get so excited about it," Hilbert said.

Hilbert told 2 News the artist and vendor sign up sheet went out in March and hundreds signed up for this weekend's festival.

"I love this community. I want to make sure the people know," Hilbert said.

Garden experts and a big kid zone are the big features on Saturday and a kite event on Sunday. For more information visit their website.

