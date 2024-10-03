Architect behind Claud’s Hamburgers “flip” committed to original aesthetic

TULSA, Okla. — Two years ago this month, the owner of an iconic hamburger joint on Brookside passed away and the restaurant shut down.

Since then, many have wondered whether Claud’s familiar façade will become unrecognizable, considering Brooksiders are trading in their favorite greasy spoon for a straw.



Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery is taking over the South Peoria spot. It’s a wellness restaurant that serves up everything from smoothies, salads and cold-pressed juice.

And you’d be hard-pressed to find a better person for this burger flip than Shane Hood.

As an architect and trustee for the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture for 18 years, which advocates for preserving iconic buildings, Hood is also aware of the Brookside mindset.

“When someone comes in and wants to tear down the old Best Hardware and turn it into a chicken place, people get up in arms about it,” he said, referring to the space where Raising Cane’s recently opened.

Hood is committed to keeping the original aesthetic of a roadside diner but with a more contemporary look. It is one of a few questions he has been fielding lately.

Renderings of the transformation are complete with neon awnings and Claud’s green color scheme. They are also restoring the original stools.

They are adding more kitchen space, a larger bathroom, pickup windows and outdoor seating.

W Design

“To be able to be a part of a group that says, ‘no, we are going to keep that, that is too cool,’ that is rewarding,” Hood said.

From short orders to the tallest one yet: for the inheritors of Claud’s space to keep it on the pedestal Brookside put it on.

Hood is hoping construction is finished for a November opening.

